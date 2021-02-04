Ofcom revokes CGTN's licence to broadcast in the UK

Ofcom revokes CGTN's licence to broadcast in the UKReuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:17 IST
Ofcom has revoked China Global Television Network's (CGTN) licence to broadcast in the UK, the British media regulator said in a statement on Thursday.
The CGTN's licence was revoked after an investigation concluded that the licence was wrongfully held by Star China Media Ltd, the statement added.
