Jenny Slate, Ben Shattuck blessed with a baby girl

American actor Jenny Slate and her fiance Ben Shattuck are all set to embrace parenthood. The duo has been blessed with a baby girl. As per E! News, Slate confirmed the happy news in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. Spilling the beans about it, the actor jokingly said, "Yeah, I'm not pregnant anymore. The baby came out."

The 'Obvious Child' actor also shared that the couple has named their little one Ida Lupine. Speaking about her newborn, the actor said, "I can say, without a doubt, that motherhood is for sure the most meaningful thing that has ever happened to me. I feel really lucky and happy." The 'Venom' star also said Shattuck is already a great father. "He was so sweet and supportive toward me. We are already very, very close, but I guess you can get closer and closer when your love is healthy and good," she said.

The actor had announced her pregnancy news in a December episode of 'Late Night With Seth Meyers'. She joked that she was baking a lot of bread during quarantine, but that she may have made "too much"--before revealing her pregnant belly. She quipped, "How have the exact last nine months been? They've been real pregnant for me!"

This is the first child for the couple, who announced their engagement in September 2019 after going public with their romance at the Sundance Film Festival earlier that year. Jenny wrote on Instagram about the proposal, "He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and I screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going." (ANI)

