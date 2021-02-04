Left Menu

'The Girl On The Train': Parineeti Chopra recalls tapping into life's painful chapters

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra reminisces about confronting her painful life experiences to deliver the performance in her upcoming mystery thriller film 'The Girl On The Train'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 17:03 IST
'The Girl On The Train': Parineeti Chopra recalls tapping into life's painful chapters
A still of Parineeti Chopra from the trailer of 'The Girl On The Train' (Image courtesy: Youtube). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra reminisces about confronting her painful life experiences to deliver the performance in her upcoming mystery thriller film 'The Girl On The Train'. Chopra is hogging heaps of praise for her performance after the much-anticipated trailer of her thriller flick 'The Girl on The Train' that released on Wednesday.

After seeing the response from the audience and critics, Parineeti disclosed how she accumulated her painful life phases to portray the role of the movie. "I have given my blood, sweat, tears, and tapped into the innermost traumatic memories of my life to bring this character to life. I don't remember how many times I broke down on the sets because I was harnessing memories that I have purposely buried deep inside my mind and heart," revealed Chopra.

The 32-year-old actor told that she never wanted to confront those moments which had to issue again for this film. "I realised that to be able to pull off this character, I will have to reach deep within the crevasses of my buried past and confront a lot of pain of my personal life, to show this girl's (Mira) character and journey on screen," she told while reminiscing about reading the script.

After breaking down several times on the set, the 'Ishaqzaade' star is happy that her emotional journey got her to deliver the role effectively on screen and looks forward to showing her fans the whole film. 'The Girl On The Train' is the Hindi adaptation of the thriller themed International bestseller book under the same name. The book was made into a Hollywood film starring Emily Blunt in the lead in 2016.

In the Bollywood version helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Parineeti Chopra plays the eponymous girl taking the train, an alcoholic divorcee, who becomes involved in a missing person investigation and uncovers deeper secrets. 'The Girl On The Train' will have a direct-to-digital premiere on February 26, 2021, on Netflix. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

9 months and going strong: Kareena Kapoor flaunts her baby bump

Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor Khan is nine-months pregnant and is still going strong as she continues to work even during the last stages of her pregnancy. The Jab We Met actor on Thursday posted a BTS video from one of her shoots. She shared th...

InnerHour raises USD 5.2 million in funding round led by Lightbox

Mental health platform InnerHour on Thursday said it has raised USD 5.2 million over Rs 37 crore in a Series-A funding round led by early-stage venture fund Lightbox.The company will use this funding to scale its technology-led mental healt...

Bank of England says banks need 6 months for any sub-zero rates

Britains banks need at least six months to prepare for any cut in interest rates to negative territory, the Bank of England said on Thursday as it kept its stimulus programmes on hold ahead of an economic recovery later this year.The centra...

Mumbai, Feb 4 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING

BULLION CLOSINGINCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL CHARGES SILVER SPOT IN RS PER KILO 67015.00 STANDARD GOLD 99.5 47262.00 PURE GOLD 99.9 47452.00 NOTE SOURCE THE BOMBAY BULLION COMMITTEE FOR AFP INCLUSIVE OF OCTROI AND LOCAL TAXES LONDON ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021