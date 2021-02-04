Left Menu

'Black' completes 16 years: Amitabh Bachchan reminisces memories of film

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 21:43 IST
A still from 'Black' featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Marking sixteen years of the blockbuster movie 'Black', Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, on Thursday reminisced his memories of the film by sharing throwback pictures and motion poster of the movie. The 'Don' actor took to social media accounts and wrote, "It has been 16 years...since Debraj Sahai. Black...a movie way ahead of its time."

Along with the post he also shared a short video clip of the movie on Twitter. In context to the film, Bachchan said, "Every dialogue, every instance in the movie was so beautifully crafted, that it has engraved its existence in everyone's heart, including mine." The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, which was produced by Bhansali and Anshuman Swami, is a 2005 Indian drama film that featured Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, with Shernaz Patel and Dhritiman Chatterjee in supporting roles. The film narrates the story of Debraj, a stubborn teacher who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease helps Michelle, a girl with visual and hearing impairment to explore her potential as she takes on the challenge of graduating college.

The movie released sixteen years ago went on to become one of the highest-grossing Bollywood movies at the Box Office that year and also won three national awards and various accolades including Filmfare and IIFA for all the major categories. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

