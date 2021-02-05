What/If Season 2: Mike Kelley dreams for ‘another ride’ for viewers in future

Netflix is yet to renew its popular show What/If for Season 2. But the show creator, Mike Kelley is trying his best to make it return anyhow. Read further to know more in details.

In a conversation with Ready Steady Cut, Kelley stated "If the audience has as much fun riding this wild and woolly roller coaster as we had crafting it, I'd jump at the chance to take everyone for another ride."

Apart from making What/If Season 2, Mike Kelley has a desire to work on further seasons in future. He always wants to make What/If to be an anthology series.

However, in the last over 1.5 years, there is no news of renewal of What/If for Season 2. Netflix has a record of keeping renewal-secret for many series in the past. Since we have not heard of any cancellation news on What/If, the ardent viewers should not give up their hope.

What/If is a neo-noir thriller drama, that explores "the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by the culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life," as described by Deadline Hollywood.

Since, What/If Season 2 has not been confirmed, so there is no official discussion on casting. Some of the actors from Season 1 may reprise their roles in the second season, such as Jane Levy (as Lisa Ruiz-Donovan), Keith Powers (Todd Archer), Juan Castano (Marcos Ruiz), Blake Jenner (Sean Donovan), Dave Annable (Dr. Ian Evans), Daniella Pineda (Cassidy Barrett), Samanta Marie Ware (Angela Archer), John Clarence Stewart (Lionel), Louis Herthum (Foster), Saamer Usmani (Avery Watkins), and Renée Zellweger (Anne Montgomery).

What/If Season 2, doesn't have an official release date.