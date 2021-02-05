Left Menu

Michelle Williams cast as Peggy Lee in Todd Haynes-directed biopic

The project was put on hold after Nora Ephron, who penned the original draft, passed away in 2012.Lee was best known for her cover of the Little Willie John song Fever, topped with her own additional lyrics.She recorded the song in 1958 and soon became a national sensation.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-02-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 12:27 IST
Michelle Williams cast as Peggy Lee in Todd Haynes-directed biopic

Actor Michelle Williams is set to play music icon Peggy Lee in biopic “Fever” from director Todd Haynes.

According to Variety, MGM Studios is in talks to back the project.

Doug Wright is writing the screenplay. Singer Billie Eilish's Darkroom label is also in early discussions to come aboard the film as executive producers.

Marc Platt, Reese Witherspoon, and Pamela Koffler and Christine Vachon of Killer Films’ are producing.

''Fever'' had been in development at Fox since 2000 and almost went into production with Witherspoon in the lead role. The project was put on hold after Nora Ephron, who penned the original draft, passed away in 2012.

Lee was best known for her cover of the Little Willie John song “Fever,” topped with her own additional lyrics.

She recorded the song in 1958 and soon became a national sensation. The singer was nominated for best supporting actress Oscar for her performance in 1955’s “Pete Kelly’s Blues” and played several roles in the 1955 Disney animated feature “Lady and the Tramp”. Lee's singing and acting career spanned into the 1990s. She passed away in 2002 at the age of 81.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ajiliya boutique embodies classic, timeless fashion outfits.

Surat Gujarat India, February 5 ANIPNN A top socialite, entrepreneur, fashion consultant, cyclist, mother, homemaker and much more. Elegant and enchanting, meet this inspirational women entrepreneur donning multiple roles with so much enthu...

Japan's Kirin ends Myanmar beer tie-up with army-owned partner after coup

Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings on Friday scrapped its beer alliance with a conglomerate linked to the Myanmar military after the army staged a coup deposing the democratically elected government earlier this week.The move effectively ...

Maratha quota: SC to hear pleas from March 8 in hybrid manner

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear from March 8 in a hybrid manner, a combination of physical and virtual hearings, the pleas pertaining to the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. A five-...

ICICI Bank, MUFG Bank tie up for serving Japanese corporations operating in India

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday tied up with Japans MUFG Bank, with an eye on the business generated by companies from the eastern Asian country present in India.Both the banks signed a memorandum of understanding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021