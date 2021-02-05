Left Menu

Good grief! Snoopy brings new antics to Peanuts streaming series

Jean Schulz said the show intentionally avoids modern devices, to stay true to the comic. "We always felt that to put a cell phone in Charlie Brown's hand ...

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:30 IST
Good grief! Snoopy brings new antics to Peanuts streaming series

Beloved beagle Snoopy and his friends from the Peanuts gang are starring in a new animated series for the streaming TV era. Just don't expect them to be texting or watching TikTok.

"The Snoopy Show" debuts globally on Friday on the Apple TV+ streaming service, where viewers can watch via mobile phones, tablets or televisions. Yet the show itself will stay grounded in traditions that have charmed fans for 70 years, said Jean Schulz, widow of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz. Plot lines are mined from decades of Peanuts comic strips. Some reveal the backstories of well-known characters, including how Charlie Brown and Snoopy met and how Snoopy and Woodstock became pals. Each episode will contain three, seven-minute vignettes.

Charles Schulz’s comic strip debuted in 1950 and ran until the day after his death in February 2000 at age 77. Jean Schulz said the show intentionally avoids modern devices, to stay true to the comic.

"We always felt that to put a cell phone in Charlie Brown's hand ... just didn't fit," she said. In the new series, "it's the old handset on the table when the phone rings." Viewers will see familiar exclamations of "Good grief!," blunt psychiatric advice from Lucy and friends including Linus, Franklin and Peppermint Patty grappling with everyday challenges at school and in the neighborhood.

"The characters represent a humanity that is embodied in all of us - our hopes, our fears, our tears, our laughter," Jean Schulz said in an interview with Reuters. The TV series "still embodies all these characteristics that people recognize and love." Snoopy's many alter-egos appear in the series, from the hip Joe Cool to World War I flying ace The Red Baron and arm wrestler Masked Marvel.

"Snoopy is irrepressible and never stops coming up with new, animated antics," Jean Schulz said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha sees two adjournments amid opposition protests

Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments on Friday as opposition MPs continued their protest in Lok Sabha against new farm laws and raised slogans for their repeal. The House saw its first adjournment during question hour.When the House resumed...

Russia expels Western diplomats over Navalny rally

Russias Foreign Ministry on Friday said it was expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany for attending a rally in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.The diplomats were being declared persona non grata after they were alle...

Cardi B drops new song 'Up', bids farewell to 2020

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B dropped her first music video titled Up on Friday local time to bid adieu to 2020 following an update on her upcoming album. Marking the first song of the year 2021 after last years blockbuster WAP, th...

Govt directs Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at key installations in national capital

Ahead of a planned chakka jam by agitating farmers in several parts of the country, the Centre has directed the Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at all key installations in the national capital to prevent any January 26 Red Fort-li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021