Left Menu

Ruth Dayan, Israeli fashion designer, dies at 103

Ruth Dayan, the Israeli fashion designer and peace activist who was married to one of the countrys most revered generals, has died at the age of 103, Israeli media reported Friday.Dayan founded the Maskit fashion house in 1954, whose designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israels Arab community.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:45 IST
Ruth Dayan, Israeli fashion designer, dies at 103

Ruth Dayan, the Israeli fashion designer and peace activist who was married to one of the country's most revered generals, has died at the age of 103, Israeli media reported Friday.

Dayan founded the Maskit fashion house in 1954, whose designs were inspired by the cultural heritage of Jewish immigrants as well as Israel's Arab community. She was also an active proponent of peace with the Palestinians and supported charitable causes.

The company employed new immigrants and eventually grew to be a major exporter. It has collaborated with Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, and Givenchy, and boasts that one of its coats was worn by Audrey Hepburn.

Ruth was the first wife of Moshe Dayan, the one-eyed commander who led forces during Israel's 1948 war of independence and was defense minister during the 1967 war, when it rapidly defeated its Arab neighbors. They were married from 1935 until their divorce in 1971 and had three children together.

Israel's largely ceremonial president, Reuven Rivlin, mourned Dayan's passing. She was “an outstanding woman and a role model for entrepreneurs, who had boundless love for this place and its people, whoever they may be,'' he said in a statement.

Dayan maintained a 40-year friendship with Raymonda Tawil, a Palestinian journalist and the mother-in-law of the iconic Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. Their relationship is the subject of a 2015 book by the historian Anthony David.

She was also a member of the public council of B'Tselem, an Israeli group that documents human rights violations in the territories Israel seized in 1967.

“She determinately opposed the occupation and even against a wide consensus and overwhelming silence bravely made her voice heard,” B'Tselem tweeted. “May her memory be a blessing.” Dayan was born in 1917 in the coastal city of Haifa, when what is now Israel was part of the crumbling Ottoman Empire. She is survived by her daughter, the author and former parliament member Yael Dayan, and grandchildren. She outlived her other two children, actor and director Assi Dayan, who died in 2014, and sculptor Udi Dayan, who died in 2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lok Sabha sees two adjournments amid opposition protests

Lok Sabha witnessed two adjournments on Friday as opposition MPs continued their protest in Lok Sabha against new farm laws and raised slogans for their repeal. The House saw its first adjournment during question hour.When the House resumed...

Russia expels Western diplomats over Navalny rally

Russias Foreign Ministry on Friday said it was expelling diplomats from Sweden, Poland and Germany for attending a rally in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.The diplomats were being declared persona non grata after they were alle...

Cardi B drops new song 'Up', bids farewell to 2020

American rapper and songwriter Cardi B dropped her first music video titled Up on Friday local time to bid adieu to 2020 following an update on her upcoming album. Marking the first song of the year 2021 after last years blockbuster WAP, th...

Govt directs Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at key installations in national capital

Ahead of a planned chakka jam by agitating farmers in several parts of the country, the Centre has directed the Delhi Police to ensure foolproof security at all key installations in the national capital to prevent any January 26 Red Fort-li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021