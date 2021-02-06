Left Menu

Babylon Berlin Season 4: director pours light on future plot

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:09 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:09 IST
Babylon Berlin Season 4: director pours light on future plot
Henk Handloegten said that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would launch in 2021. Image Credit: Facebook / Babylon Berlin

The filming of Babylon Berlin Season 4 is expected to begin in early 2021. Babylon Berlin, a German neo-noir series completed its third season on February 28, 2020 with 28 episodes.

The series viewers are ardently waiting to know the release date of Babylon Berlin Season 4. Babylon Berlin is all about Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath, a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, police clerk by day, flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector.

Although Babylon Berlin Season 4 does not have any official launch date, viewers would be happy to learn that the screenwriter is on work. The other team members are speedily working fast on the project. The shooting was earlier reported to start in the first phase of 2021, but there is no official confirmation on it.

The series director, Henk Handloegten already hinted last year that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would launch in 2021.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said Henk Handloegten.

Babylon Berlin is based on the series of bestselling novel by German writer Volker Kutscher. According to German magazine Qiez, Babylon Berlin Season 4 would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

The German television series, Babylon Berlin is created, written, and directed by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on German series.

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar tells internet providers to block Twitter and Instagram 'until further notice'

Mobile operators and internet service providers in Myanmar received a government directive on Friday to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until further notice, Norwegian telecom Telenor said in a statement.The announcemen...

China granted WHO team full access in Wuhan

A member of the World Health Organization expert team investigating the origins of the coronavirus in Wuhan says the Chinese side granted full access to all sites and personnel they requested a level of openness that even he hadnt expected...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar anti-junta protests spread, social media disrupted

The lawyer for Myanmars elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and ousted President Win Myint said they were being held in their homes after being detained on Monday when the army seized power and that he was unable to meet them.Lawyer Khin Maung ...

Culture, Tourism Min co-chairs ASEAN-India tourism ministers meet

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel co-chaired the 8th Meeting of ASEAN-India Tourism Ministers with his Cambodian counterpart Dr Thong Khon through video conferencing on Friday, a statement from the ministr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021