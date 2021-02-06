Babylon Berlin Season 4: director pours light on future plot

The filming of Babylon Berlin Season 4 is expected to begin in early 2021. Babylon Berlin, a German neo-noir series completed its third season on February 28, 2020 with 28 episodes.

The series viewers are ardently waiting to know the release date of Babylon Berlin Season 4. Babylon Berlin is all about Berlin during the Weimar Republic, starting in 1929. It follows Gereon Rath, a police inspector on assignment from Cologne who is on a secret mission to dismantle an extortion ring, and Charlotte Ritter, police clerk by day, flapper by night, who is aspiring to become a police inspector.

Although Babylon Berlin Season 4 does not have any official launch date, viewers would be happy to learn that the screenwriter is on work. The other team members are speedily working fast on the project. The shooting was earlier reported to start in the first phase of 2021, but there is no official confirmation on it.

The series director, Henk Handloegten already hinted last year that Babylon Berlin Season 4 would launch in 2021.

"We thought it was time for a bit of change and of course we are faster and we wanted the female input. We hope if everything goes well to shoot next year again," said Henk Handloegten.

Babylon Berlin is based on the series of bestselling novel by German writer Volker Kutscher. According to German magazine Qiez, Babylon Berlin Season 4 would be covering two other aspects of the novel, i.e. Goldstein: Gereon Rath's third case and The Fatherland Files: Gereon Rath's fourth case.

The German television series, Babylon Berlin is created, written, and directed by Tom Tykwer, Achim von Borries and Henk Handloegten.

Babylon Berlin Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on German series.