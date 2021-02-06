Left Menu

Ben Stiller to direct adaptation of Rachel Maddow's 'Bag Man' podcast

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-02-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 09:54 IST
Actor-director Ben Stiller . Image Credit: ANI

Actor-director Ben Stiller is all set to helm a big-screen adaptation of Rachel Maddow's hit podcast 'Bag Man.' According to Variety, the film is being developed at Focus Features.

In addition to directing the film, Stiller will also be co-writing the script with Adam Perlman and Mike Yarvitz. Yarvitz has been credited with producing the podcast, which debuted in the year 2018, and for penning a book on the same with Maddow.

The cast of the adaptation has not been announced yet. 'Bag Man' is based on one of the most brazen political bribery scandals in American History.

It revolves around the 1973 political scandal involving Richard Nixon's vice president Spiro Agnew, who ran a bribery and extortion ring. As per Variety, the improbable story asks: Is it possible for an American Vice President to carry out a criminal enterprise inside the White House and have nobody remember?

The book on the same - 'Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House,' was released in December 2020. Maddow will be executive producing the film with Nicky Weinstock, Michael Price, Erin David, and Andrew Singer.

Stiller will also be doubling up as a producer with Lorne Michaels, Yarvitz, and Josh McLaughlin. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

