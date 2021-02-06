Lana Condor to lead Netflix comedy ‘Boo, Bitch’

''To All the Boys I've Loved Before'' star Lana Condor has been tapped to play the lead role in Netflix comedy series ''Boo, Bitch''.

According to Vareity, Condor will also serve as executive producer on the eight-episode limited series.

The story takes place over the course of one night and revolves around a high school senior (Condor), who has lived her life safely under the radar, but finally seizes the opportunity to change her narrative and start living an epic life only to find out the next morning that she's a ghost.

The show is based on an original idea from newcomers Tim Schauer and Kuba Soltysiak.

Lauren Iungerich and Erin Ehrlich, who are on board as showrunners, have created a new take on Schauer and Soltysiak's original script. They are also credited alongside Schauer and Soltysiak as co-creators on the series.

''Boo, Bitch'' marks Condor's fourth collaboration with Netflix. She tasted fame as the first Asian-American leading lady in a romantic comedy in the streamer's ''To All The Boys I've Loved Before'' and its sequel, ''To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You''. The third and final film in the series, ''To All the Boys: Always & Forever'', will premiere on February 12 on the digital platform. PTI SHDSHD

