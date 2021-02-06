Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book

Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone bookPTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:38 IST
Acclaimed author Stephen King's ''Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption'', a tale of unjust imprisonment and offbeat escape which was the basis for Oscar-nominated ''The Shawshank Redemption'', is now available for the first time as a standalone book.
''Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption'' is regarded one of King's most iconic stories, and it helped make Castle Rock a place readers would return to over and over again.
Suspenseful, mysterious, and heart-wrenching, this novella, populated by a cast of unforgettable characters, is about a fiercely compelling convict named Andy Dufresne who is seeking his ultimate revenge.
Originally published in 1982 in the collection ''Different Seasons'' (alongside ''The Body'', ''Apt Pupil,'' and ''The Breathing Method''), it was adapted on the big screen in 1994.Starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins, it was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.
This new book is published by Hodder & Stoughton, an imprint of Hachette.
King has authored more than 60 books, including ''If It Bleeds'', ''The Institute'', ''Elevation'', the short story collection ''The Bazaar of Bad Dreams'' and the Bill Hodges trilogy ''End of Watch'', ''Finders Keepers'', and ''Mr. Mercedes''.
Many of his books have been turned into films, television series and streamed events.
