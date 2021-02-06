Left Menu

Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 16:38 IST
Stephen King's 'Rita Hayworth' out as standalone book

Acclaimed author Stephen King's ''Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption'', a tale of unjust imprisonment and offbeat escape which was the basis for Oscar-nominated ''The Shawshank Redemption'', is now available for the first time as a standalone book.

''Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption'' is regarded one of King's most iconic stories, and it helped make Castle Rock a place readers would return to over and over again.

Suspenseful, mysterious, and heart-wrenching, this novella, populated by a cast of unforgettable characters, is about a fiercely compelling convict named Andy Dufresne who is seeking his ultimate revenge.

Originally published in 1982 in the collection ''Different Seasons'' (alongside ''The Body'', ''Apt Pupil,'' and ''The Breathing Method''), it was adapted on the big screen in 1994.Starring Morgan Freeman and Tim Robbins, it was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

This new book is published by Hodder & Stoughton, an imprint of Hachette.

King has authored more than 60 books, including ''If It Bleeds'', ''The Institute'', ''Elevation'', the short story collection ''The Bazaar of Bad Dreams'' and the Bill Hodges trilogy ''End of Watch'', ''Finders Keepers'', and ''Mr. Mercedes''.

Many of his books have been turned into films, television series and streamed events.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TDP MLA resigns in protest over move to privatise RINL

Former Minister and Telugu Desam legislator G Srinivasa Rao on Saturday said he has submitted his resignation from his post in protest against the Centres decision to privatise Rashtriya Ispat NigamLimited that has a steel plant here.Rao, ...

Miranda Lambert recalls recent hit-and-run accident

Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert recently recounted a scary moment on the road with her husband Brendan McLoughlin. The Settling down singer took to Instagram on Thursday local time to share a handful of photos of a silver camper soaking i...

Sitharaman extends cash benefit to Assam tea workers

Ahead of the assembly polls inAssam, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturdaydistributed Rs 3,000 each to 7.47 lakh tea garden workers inthe state, totalling Rs 224 crore.The Union finance minister was in the city toparticipate...

South Africa's Ramaphosa says access to concessional loans key to Africa's recovery

Access to loans on favourable terms will be crucial to Africas economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africas President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Saturday. Ramaphosa, who is the outgoing chair of the African Union AU, told the bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021