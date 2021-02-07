Left Menu

Bollywood celebs wish for people's safety after massive flood in Uttarakhand

Film personalities, including CBFC chairperson-writer Prasoon Joshi, actors Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on Sunday sent out prayers for the safety of people of Uttarakhand as a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.The flood caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas, with 50-100 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project missing.Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in Uttarakhand.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 15:58 IST
Film personalities, including CBFC chairperson-writer Prasoon Joshi, actors Dia Mirza, Shraddha Kapoor, and filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor on Sunday sent out prayers for the safety of people of Uttarakhand as a glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli district, leading to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river.

The flood caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas, with 50-100 labourers working at the Rishi Ganga power project missing.

Shraddha Kapoor took to Twitter and wrote, ''Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand. Praying everyone's safety there.'' Mirza, who is vocal about environmental issues, said man-made constructions in the Himalayas contributed to the tragedy.

''Building too many dams in the Himalayas has lead to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli,'' the ''Sanju'' actor wrote and shared helpline number of the Disaster Operations Center.

Following the glacier burst, homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent. There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, whose Sushant Singh Rajput-led romantic-drama ''Kedarnath'' was set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods, prayed for the well being of people.

''Devastating news. May god watch over those in the path of this monster. Hari Om. #Uttarakhand #Chamoli,'' the director said.

Central Board of Film Certification chief Joshi said he hopes Chamoli and other districts of Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and ''no lives are endangered.'' ''Prayers and strength for the people, the authorities and rescue teams,'' the 49-year-old screenwriter-lyricist wrote.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said the floods were a horrifying display of nature's fury and wrote about the ''callous'' approach of people towards climate change. ''Force of nature - saddened to see a disaster unfolding #Uttarakhand - except that with all our callous approach to climate change/ global warming - not sure we can call these 'natural disasters' anymore!'' he wrote.

Sonu Sood tweeted,''Uttarakhand we are with you.'' Several districts, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun, are likely to be affected and have been put on high alert.

