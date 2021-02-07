Left Menu

Bengali film 'Avijatrik' to compete for $25,000 Knight Marimbus Award at Miami Film Festival

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:53 IST
Bengali film 'Avijatrik' to compete for $25,000 Knight Marimbus Award at Miami Film Festival
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Bengali film 'Avijatrik' (Thewanderlust of Apu) will compete for the $25,000 Knight Marimbus Award at the 38th Miami Film Festival to be held inMarch, director Subhrajit Mitra said on Sunday.

Based on the concluding part of BibhutibhusanBandyopadhyay's novel 'Aparajito', untouched by Satyajit Ray in his Apu trilogy films, 'Avijatrik' was selected in the Indian Panorama Section of the International Film Festival of India held in Goa in January.

The movie will be screened both virtually and at the theatre at the Miami Film Festival, where works of established and emerging filmmakers from around the world will be showcased from March 5-14.

The movie, with a cast comprising Arjun Chakraborty, Arpita Chatterjee, Ditipriya Roy, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty, was also selected for the competition section of the KolkataInternational Film Festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Himalayan glacier breaks in India, up to 150 feared dead in floods

As many as 150 people were feared dead in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A witness reported a wall of dust, rock and wa...

England take control after sizzling Pant, calm Pujara's counter-attacking stand

Rishabh Pants beautiful edge-of-the-seat hitting ended with his now customary indiscretion, putting India under the pump against a supremely confident England gunning for victory at the end of third days play in the opening Test here on Sun...

1st India-England Test, Day 3: Scoreboard

Scoreboard on the third day of the first Test between India and England here on Sunday.England 1st Innings Rory Burns c Pant b Ashwin 33 Dominic Sibley lbw Bumrah 87 Daniel Lawrence lbw Bumrah 0 Joe Root lbw Nadeem 218 Ben Stokes c Pujara b...

Maha: IMA organises marathon in Latur

Some 1,000 people took part in a marathon organized on Sunday morning by the Latur unit of the Indian Medical Association.The marathon, which commenced from bypass road in the city in the 3 kilometer, 5km, and 10km categories, was flagged o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021