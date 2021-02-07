Bengali film 'Avijatrik' to compete for $25,000 Knight Marimbus Award at Miami Film Festival

Bengali film 'Avijatrik' to compete for $25,000 Knight Marimbus Award at Miami Film FestivalPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 16:53 IST
Bengali film 'Avijatrik' (Thewanderlust of Apu) will compete for the $25,000 Knight Marimbus Award at the 38th Miami Film Festival to be held inMarch, director Subhrajit Mitra said on Sunday.
Based on the concluding part of BibhutibhusanBandyopadhyay's novel 'Aparajito', untouched by Satyajit Ray in his Apu trilogy films, 'Avijatrik' was selected in the Indian Panorama Section of the International Film Festival of India held in Goa in January.
The movie will be screened both virtually and at the theatre at the Miami Film Festival, where works of established and emerging filmmakers from around the world will be showcased from March 5-14.
The movie, with a cast comprising Arjun Chakraborty, Arpita Chatterjee, Ditipriya Roy, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty, was also selected for the competition section of the KolkataInternational Film Festival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Aparajito
- KnightMarimbus Award
- Arjun Chakraborty
- BibhutibhusanBandyopadhyay
- theIndian Panorama Section of International Film Festival
- Festival
- Arpita Chatterjee
- Satyajit Rayin
- Subhrajit Mitra
- Sabyasachi Chakraborty
- Bengali
- Avijatrik
- KolkataInternational Film Festival
- Miami Film Festival
- Ditipriya Roy
ALSO READ
PM interacts with Bengali actors over tea
Veteran Bengali actor Indrajit Deb dies of cardiac arrest
Dhankhar raises concern over Mamata's reference to relations with non-Bengali bureaucrats to woo voters
BJP trying to create divide between Bengalis and non-Bengalis: Mamata
Several Bengali actors including Dipankar Dey join Trinamool Congress ahead of state Assembly polls