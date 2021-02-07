Bengali film 'Avijatrik' to compete for $25,000 Knight Marimbus Award at Miami Film Festival

Bengali film 'Avijatrik' (Thewanderlust of Apu) will compete for the $25,000 Knight Marimbus Award at the 38th Miami Film Festival to be held inMarch, director Subhrajit Mitra said on Sunday.

Based on the concluding part of BibhutibhusanBandyopadhyay's novel 'Aparajito', untouched by Satyajit Ray in his Apu trilogy films, 'Avijatrik' was selected in the Indian Panorama Section of the International Film Festival of India held in Goa in January.

The movie will be screened both virtually and at the theatre at the Miami Film Festival, where works of established and emerging filmmakers from around the world will be showcased from March 5-14.

The movie, with a cast comprising Arjun Chakraborty, Arpita Chatterjee, Ditipriya Roy, and Sabyasachi Chakraborty, was also selected for the competition section of the KolkataInternational Film Festival.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)