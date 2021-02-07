Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: French 106-year-old pianist to release sixth album; Snoopy brings new antics to Peanuts and more

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91 Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday. "The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," Andrews said in a statement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 18:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: French 106-year-old pianist to release sixth album; Snoopy brings new antics to Peanuts and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Food for the spirit': French 106-year-old pianist to release sixth album

Colette Maze says she began playing the piano when she was four years old to find in music the warmth absent in her strict upbringing. Today, at the age of 106, her playing still exudes great tenderness and sitting at the piano - one of four in her Paris apartment - her agile fingers seem to barely touch the keys as she sways to the sounds of Schumann, Debussy and Chopin.

Good grief! Snoopy brings new antics to Peanuts streaming series

Beloved beagle Snoopy and his friends from the Peanuts gang are starring in a new animated series for the streaming TV era. Just don't expect them to be texting or watching TikTok. "The Snoopy Show" debuts globally on Friday on the Apple TV+ streaming service, where viewers can watch via mobile phones, tablets or televisions. Yet the show itself will stay grounded in traditions that have charmed fans for 70 years, said Jean Schulz, widow of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz.

Sci-fi films, young adult thriller among six new Obama projects for Netflix

Barack and Michelle Obama's production company on Friday announced six new projects in development for Netflix Inc, including a love story with a supernatural twist and a young adult thriller. The former president and first lady's Higher Ground Productions will adapt British-Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid's novel "Exit West" into a film, according to a statement from Netflix. The book tells the story of a young couple who find magical doors to transport them to other places and land in the middle of a global refugee crisis.

Christopher Plummer, 'Sound of Music' star of stage and screen, dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, a patrician Canadian who starred as widower Captain von Trapp opposite Julie Andrews in the blockbuster 1965 musical "The Sound Of Music" and in 2012 became the oldest actor to win an Oscar, has died at 91, his longtime friend and manager said on Friday. "The world has lost a consummate actor today and I have lost a cherished friend," Andrews said in a statement. "I treasure the memories of our work together and all the humor and fun we shared through the years."

Jennifer Lawrence reported hurt by flying glass on movie set

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence was hit near the eye by flying glass while filming her new movie in Boston, celebrity website TMZ and the Boston Globe reported on Friday. Glass from a controlled explosion on the set of "Don't Look Up" cut Lawrence's eyelid and left her bleeding, TMZ said.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Science News Roundup: New DARP in drugs show promise and China releases space probes' first image and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.New DARPin drugs show promise, good cholesterol tied to lower riskThe following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatme...

Health News Roundup: First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive; 59.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan from IndiaAfghanistan received 500,000 doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine from India on Sunday, the first to arrive in the countr...

Golf-Johnson holds on to clinch second Saudi International title

World number one Dustin Johnson carded his worst round of the tournament but did enough to win the Saudi International on Sunday for a second time in three years. The American managed only three birdies, offset by a bogey on the 16th hole, ...

Exports from UK to EU down 68% since Brexit trade deal, say hauliers

Exports from Britain to the European Union fell by 68 in January as trade was disrupted after the end of a transition period following Britains departure from the European Union, according to a trade body representing hauliers. The governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021