Left Menu

Bollywood will definitely return to Kashmir to shoot films, says Siddharth Roy Kapur

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2021 21:53 IST
Bollywood will definitely return to Kashmir to shoot films, says Siddharth Roy Kapur

Bollywood will definitely return to Kashmir to shoot films and bring the Valley back to the silver screen like in the 1950s and 60s, filmmaker Siddharth Roy Kapur said on Sunday.

Kapur along with his wife and actress Vidya Balan, and actor-producer Arbaaz Khan was at Gulmarg in north Kashmir to attend a two-day winter festival organised by the Army.

''I say on behalf of the Indian film industry that we will definitely be coming to Kashmir very often in the future to shoot,'' Kapur, who also heads the Producers Guild of India, told reporters at Gulmarg.

He said Kashmir was a beautiful place and he intended to visit the Valley often.

''We do not need to talk about how beautiful the location is... we intend to come here very often and bring film crews here. We will see that we are able to bring Kashmir back to Indian screens the way it was in the 1950s and 60s,'' the filmmaker said.

Thanking the Army for the invite, Kapur said the visit gave them an opportunity to experience such a wonderful place. ''The hospitality of the Army and the Kashmiri people has been incredible,'' he said, adding Kashmir is ''a sentimental place'' for him as his parents happened to have met in the Valley. Balan said, ''I hope I get another opportunity to visit Kashmir. I hope I come here for a film shooting.'' Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan also expressed hope that film crews will return to the valley. ''There is no reason not to be here, this place is truly amazing,'' he said.

The event witnessed a host of activities including skiing, snowmobile, ATV race and snow cycling, besides cultural performances by renowned artists of the valley.

General officer Commanding (GoC), Dagger Division, Major General Virendra Vats, said the event was organised to provide a platform to local artists to showcase their talent and to provide a fillip to the tourism industry in Kashmir and lend support to the people who rely on the industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6’s discontinuation updates, was there 'a room' for Season 7?

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

French coronavirus cases, hospital numbers ease

Australian advisor to Myanmar's Suu Kyi says 'being detained'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five persons arrested in connection with sex racket at divyang training centre

Police on Sunday arrestedfive persons including the prime accused and two women inconnection with the alleged sex racket at a divyang trainingcentre in Palaspalli area here, an officer said.With this, the number of persons arrested in this ...

Saudi-led coalition says intercepted four Houthi armed drones

The Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen said on Sunday it had intercepted and destroyed four armed drones launched by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards southern Saudi Arabia.A bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle was intercep...

UP STF arrests man for duping people with promise of benefits from govt schemes

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force on Sunday arrested the mastermind of a gang, which used to dupe people by claiming to install mobile phone towers, getting loans and also in the name of various government schemes.In a statement issued h...

Young Saudi Shi'ites have death penalties commuted to 10 years in jail

Saudi Arabias state-backed Human Rights Commission said on Sunday that three young Shiite Muslims sentenced to death when they were minors have had the penalty reduced to 10 years in prison. Ali Al-Nimr, the nephew of prominent Shiite cleri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021