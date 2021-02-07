Mother kills 6 year-old son in Kerala to 'please' god, held

In a shocking incident, a30-year-old madrassa teacher allegedly killed her six year-oldson by slitting his throat early on Sunday at her house inPoolakkad here, to appease god through a sacrifical offering,police said.

The woman, who is pregnant, told the police that she hadsacrificed her son to 'please Allah'.

She was taken into custody, they said.

After the gruesome act, the womanherself informed thepolice about the crime, shocking relatives and neighbours.

The incident took place at 4 am.

The victim, the youngest of the woman's three sons, wassleeping with her.

She woke him up and took him to the washroom and tied uphis legs before killing the boy.

Her husband, a gulf returnee, was asleep in another roomwith their two other sons.PTI UD ROH ROH

