Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra join Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:13 IST
Actors Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra have come on board for the upcoming espionage thriller ''Mission Majnu'', the makers announced on Monday.

Set in the 1970s, the film is inspired by real events and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

It also features Sidharth Malhotra and South star Rashmika Mandanna, who is making her Bollywood debut with the project.

Hashmi, known for his work on ''The Family Man'' and ''Filmistaan'', said he was ''thrilled'' to be a part of ''Mission Majnu''. ''What makes it riveting for me is that it is strongly themed on patriotism and valour. I am honored to be celebrating the hard work of RAW agents through this film,'' the actor said in a statement.

Mishra, who has worked in films like ''Article 15'', ''Jolly LLB'' and was last seen on the big screen in 2020's ''Thappad'', said he is excited to be a part of this ''gripping story.'' Ronnie Screwvala, known for films like ''Uri: The Surgical Strike'' and ''The Sky is Pink'', will be producing the espionage thriller via his RSVP Movies along with ''Bajrangi Bhaijaan'' producer Amar Butala and Garima Mehta.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, ''Mission Majnu'' is the feature directorial debut of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

''We welcome Sharib and Kumud on board. As a director, it is reassuring to have such amazing actors who will elevate the script to make it an exciting watch,'' Bagchi said. ''Mission Majnu'', which went on floors recently, will be shot extensively in Lucknow and Mumbai.

