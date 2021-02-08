Left Menu

Bollywood celebrities react to Uttarakhand glacier burst

Several Bollywood celebrities expressed concern and sorrow following the glacier burst that took place in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2021 13:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 13:36 IST
Water level in Dhauliganga River rose suddenly following glacier burst near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Several Bollywood celebrities expressed concern and sorrow following the glacier burst that took place in Uttarakhand's Chamoli on Sunday. Celebrities including actors Kartik Aaryan, Raj Babbar, Kareena Kapoor, and several others took to social media to express grief. The B-town celebrities also said that they are praying for the safety of the people of Uttarakhand.

"Very disheartened to hear about the glacier burst in Chamoli. Praying for everyone's safety. #Uttarakhand," tweeted 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor. Actor Aditi Rao Hydari also took to the micro-blogging platform and said, "My thoughts and prayers are with #Uttarakhand."

"Much gratitude to the bravehearts who are ensuring that the rescue operations continue unabated. Thank you @ITBP_official for your support," her tweet further read. Veteran actor Raj Babbar also took to Twitter and said that his "prayers" are with the people who are going through turmoil due to the glacier burst.

"As the stories of the damages caused by the #Glacialburst unfold - am dumbstruck by the scale of destruction. My prayers to 'Badri Vishal' for the people of #Uttarakhand. Wishing courage & strength to those involved in rescue," tweeted Babbar. Actors Shraddha Kapoor and Akshay Kumar had earlier on Sunday tweeted expressing concern over the natural calamity that shook Uttarakhand.

"Distressing to hear about the glacier breaking off in #Uttarakhand Praying everyone's safety there," tweeted Shraddha. "Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone's safety," wrote Akshay.

Over 200 people are feared missing following the glacier burst, which led to heavy flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday while adding that rescue operation is underway. Tapovan Hydro-Electric Power Dam, also known as Rishi Ganga Project was completely washed off following a glacier burst in the Chamoli, said the Indian Air Force's initial report as Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) deployed at Joshimath has undertaken recce of the affected areas.

Rawat has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakhs each to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the glacial burst. A glacial broke in the Tapovan-Reni area of Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on Sunday, which led to massive flooding in Dhauliganga and Alaknanda rivers and damaged houses and the nearby Rishiganga power project. (ANI)

