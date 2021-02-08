Left Menu

'The Split' renewed for third and final season

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-02-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 16:00 IST
''The Split'', a London-set legal drama navigating the city's high-end divorce circuit, is returning for its third and final season.

The last chapter of the BBC and AMC's SundanceTV show is co-produced by Sister Pictures with Little Chick.

According to Deadline, Nicola Walker, Stephen Mangan, Annabel Scholey, Fiona Button, Deborah Findlay and Chukwudi Iwuji are all set to reprise their roles in the drama.

Abi Morgan, known for penning ''The Iron Lady'', has created and written ''The Split''.

The third season will have Dee Koppang O'Leary, who has helmed episodes of hit Netflix series ''Bridgerton'' and ''The Crown'', will serve as lead director. Creator Morgan said it's great to be back writing for the Defoe Family and to dive once more into the complications of their lives and those of their clients. ''In the final series of this bittersweet trilogy, Hannah faces the heartbreak of her own divorce, and the fight to save her family and her marriage. ''Siblings clash, past mistakes are exposed and hearts are broken as Noble Hale and Defoe notches up more billable hours in the divorce capital of the world,'' she said.

Sister co-founder Jane Featherstone and executive producer Lucy Dyke said Morgan had ''envisioned'' the series as a trilogy from the outset. ''And it's been a constant joy to work so closely with her to bring to life her beautifully truthful study of modern marriage,'' they added.

Apart from Featherstone, Morgan, Dyke, and Lucy Richer of the BBC will also executive produce. Emma Genders is attached as the producer. Casting continues with filming due to start this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

