Sam Claflin, Veronica Echegui to star in rom-com 'Book of Love'

''Enola Holmes'' star Sam Claflin and Veronica Echegui of ''Fortitude'' fame are teaming up for the upcoming romantic comedy ''Book of Love''.

Touted as a Sky Original, the film is slated to start production in March.

''Book of Love'' revolves around an uptight English writer Henry (Claflin), whose novel is a resolute failure. He is delighted to find out his book is a surprise hit in Mexico, but when he is invited there to promote it, he soon discovers why: his Spanish translator Maria (Echegui) has rewritten his dull book as an erotic novel. Henry is furious, and even more so when his publisher insists he and Maria conduct a book tour across Mexico together. Opposites attract, and the chemistry between the two ensures sparks fly.

Analeine Cal Y Mayor, known for her work on ''Treading Water'' and ''Voz De Un Ueno'', is attached to direct the film from BAFTA- and Emmy Award-winning writer David Quantick's script. BuzzFeed Studios and North of Watford Films developed the screenplay and BuzzFeed Studios will be a marketing partner on the film.

''Book of Love'' is being made in association with BuzzFeed Studios and is co-financed by Sky Cinema and XYZ Films.

