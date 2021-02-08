B'desh minister visits Mumbai set of Mujibur Rahman film

Bangladesh's Information andBroadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday visited theDadasaheb Phalke Film City in Goregaon in Mumbai, where a filmon 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, is being shot.

As per an official release, Mahmud said ties betweenBangladesh and Maharashtra will deepen due to the film beingdirected by eminent director Shyam Benegal.

Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukhand Bangladesh's Deputy High Commissioner in India MohammadLutfor Rahman were also present on the occasion.

''The friendship between India and Bangladesh isnatural and both the countries have historic heritage. Indiaand Bangladesh share good industrial, cultural and commercialties. The relations between Bangladesh and Maharashtra willdeepen due to Bangabandhu' cinema,'' the statement quotedMahmud as saying.

The film is co-produced by India and Bangladesh andwill be shot in Mumbai and Kolkata, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)