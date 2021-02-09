Meet Satya, Tahir Raj Bhasin's character from 'Looop Lapeta'

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming outing 'Looop Lapeta', shared the first look of his character from the film on Tuesday. The actor took to Instagram to introduce his character Satya from the forthcoming film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The picture features Tahir sporting a red T-shirt paired with a loose shirt, a green-coloured bandana, and retro tinted glasses as a stylish wheeler dealer on a mission. The actor also has a nose piercing.

Sharing his first look from the movie, Tahir wrote, "If there was a quicker way of making 2-minute noodles, Satya would find a way! I have had an incredible time playing him and am super kicked about this first look. Meet Satya! The irreverent, lovable "jholer" in the year's craziest ride, "Looop Lapeta", co-starring @taapsee." Tahir, who will be sharing screen space with Taapsee for the first time, also spoke about his character from the film, saying he is "a risk-chasing charmer."

The actor said, "Satya is irreverent. I am a risk-chasing charmer in the film and I have had an incredible time playing him. He is pretty out there in his optimism and lust for life. I would describe him as all silver lining and no cloud. He is a hustler who believes with all his soul that the universe conspires in his favour." He added, "The look has him in a loose brown shirt, he dons these retro sunglasses and has a nose piercing. All of these style elements have been created in sync with his personality of being the laid back rebel."

Tahir, who is relishing playing the quintessential Bollywood hero for the first time in 'Looop Lapeta', said, "it has been super exciting." He further said, "When you grow up on your dose of Bollywood, it seems like very familiar territory. Satya is the laid-back charmer that your parents warned you about. Aakash Bhatia and the producers Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg have poured their heart in to creatively balance the style and wit the hero brings to the script. Having the spectacular Taapsee to play opposite has only made exploring an onscreen romantic chemistry an incredibly fun and rewarding experience."

On February 2, the makers had unveiled Taapsee's first look from the film, which is an official remake of the 1998 German movie 'Run Lola Run', written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari. Apart from 'Looop Lapeta', Tahir, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore,' alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, is awaiting the release of '83', which also features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

