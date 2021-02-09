Left Menu

Meet Satya, Tahir Raj Bhasin's character from 'Looop Lapeta'

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming outing 'Looop Lapeta', shared the first look of his character from the film on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 12:00 IST
Meet Satya, Tahir Raj Bhasin's character from 'Looop Lapeta'
Tahir Raj Bhasin's first look from 'Looop Lapeta' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is soon going to treat his fans with the upcoming outing 'Looop Lapeta', shared the first look of his character from the film on Tuesday. The actor took to Instagram to introduce his character Satya from the forthcoming film, which also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. The picture features Tahir sporting a red T-shirt paired with a loose shirt, a green-coloured bandana, and retro tinted glasses as a stylish wheeler dealer on a mission. The actor also has a nose piercing.

Sharing his first look from the movie, Tahir wrote, "If there was a quicker way of making 2-minute noodles, Satya would find a way! I have had an incredible time playing him and am super kicked about this first look. Meet Satya! The irreverent, lovable "jholer" in the year's craziest ride, "Looop Lapeta", co-starring @taapsee." Tahir, who will be sharing screen space with Taapsee for the first time, also spoke about his character from the film, saying he is "a risk-chasing charmer."

The actor said, "Satya is irreverent. I am a risk-chasing charmer in the film and I have had an incredible time playing him. He is pretty out there in his optimism and lust for life. I would describe him as all silver lining and no cloud. He is a hustler who believes with all his soul that the universe conspires in his favour." He added, "The look has him in a loose brown shirt, he dons these retro sunglasses and has a nose piercing. All of these style elements have been created in sync with his personality of being the laid back rebel."

Tahir, who is relishing playing the quintessential Bollywood hero for the first time in 'Looop Lapeta', said, "it has been super exciting." He further said, "When you grow up on your dose of Bollywood, it seems like very familiar territory. Satya is the laid-back charmer that your parents warned you about. Aakash Bhatia and the producers Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg have poured their heart in to creatively balance the style and wit the hero brings to the script. Having the spectacular Taapsee to play opposite has only made exploring an onscreen romantic chemistry an incredibly fun and rewarding experience."

On February 2, the makers had unveiled Taapsee's first look from the film, which is an official remake of the 1998 German movie 'Run Lola Run', written and directed by Tom Tykwer. Franka Potente played the titular role of Lola, while the film also starred Moritz Bleibtreu. The German film followed a woman who needs to obtain 100,000 Deutsche Mark in 20 minutes to save her boyfriend's life.

Helmed by filmmaker Aakash Bhatia, 'Looop Lapeta' is being bankrolled by Sony Pictures Films India, Ellipsis Entertainment (Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar), and Aayush Maheshwari. Apart from 'Looop Lapeta', Tahir, who was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's 'Chhichhore,' alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, is awaiting the release of '83', which also features Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police in Myanmar crack down on crowds defying protest ban

Police cracked down on crowds of demonstrators against Myanmars military takeover who took to the streets again on Tuesday in defiance of rules making the protests illegal.Water cannons were used in Mandalay, Myanmars second-biggest city, w...

France was right to decide against new national lockdown - health minister

Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the COVID-19 situation was currently stable in France and that the government was right to have decided against imposing a new national lockdown.Veran also told France Info radio that it is poss...

Russia reports 15,019 new COVID-19 cases, 530 deaths

Russia reported 15,019 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including 1,584 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,998,216 since the pandemic began.Authorities also reported 530 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed the death toll to 77,59...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NBA roundup Lakers pull out OT win over ThunderLeBron James had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers earned their fifth straight victory by defeating the visit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021