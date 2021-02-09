Left Menu

Rob Delaney, Alice Eve join Amazon Studios' thriller 'The Power'

Actors Rob Delaney and Alice Eve have boarded the cast of Amazon Studios’ drama thriller “The Power” as recurring guest stars.

According to Variety, the list of recurring guest stars also features actors Edwina Findley, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd and Simbi Ajikawo. The show stars Zrinka Cvitesic, Archie Rush, Gerrison Machado and Pietra Castro as series regulars.

The 10-part series is based on Naomi Alderman’s international bestselling novel of the same name. The story focuses on teenage girls around the world who develop the power to electrocute people at will. The power is hereditary, inbuilt and can’t be taken away from them.

The book is adapted for the screen by writer, creator and executive producer Naomi Alderman, Claire Wilson (“Rocks”) and Sarah Quintrell. Wilson and Quintrell will also serve as executive producers. ''Chernobyl'' producer Sister is backing the project along with Emmy Award-winning executive producer and director Reed Morano. The all-female writers’ room also include Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Rebecca Levene and Whit Anderson. Neasa Hardiman, Lisa Gunning, Reed Morano, Shannon Murphy and Ugla Hauksdottir are part of the all-women directing team. ''The Power'' is currently in production.

