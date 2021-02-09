Left Menu

Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter to be honoured at 2021 Caucus Awards

Community leaders and philanthropists Jeanne and her late husband Tom Townsend will be bestowed with the Humanitarian Award.Caucus co-founder Norman Lear will make a special guest appearance at the virtual awards ceremony.The Caucus Foundation, spearheaded by its President Sharon Arnett, was created to give production grants to worthy students to promote diversity.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-02-2021 13:08 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:08 IST
Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter to be honoured at 2021 Caucus Awards

Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon and her banner Hello Sunshine’s president of TV and film, Lauren Neustadter, will be honoured as producers of the year at The Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors’ 2021 Caucus Awards next month.

According to Variety, the 38th annual gala event will be held virtually on March 4.

''Grey's Anatomy'' actor James Pickets Jr will serve as the host.

Screenwriter-filmmaker Aaron Sorkin, director Susanne Bier, “Black-ish” star and emerging producer Marsai Martin and Vin Di Bona will also be honoured at the ceremony. Community leaders and philanthropists Jeanne and her late husband Tom Townsend will be bestowed with the Humanitarian Award.

Caucus co-founder Norman Lear will make a special guest appearance at the virtual awards ceremony.

The Caucus Foundation, spearheaded by its President Sharon Arnett, was created to give production grants to worthy students to promote diversity. The annual awards dinner has enabled the foundation to award nearly USD two million to date to students at accredited colleges and universities across the US for completion of their thesis projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Facebook, Twitter outpaced by smaller platforms in fight against harmful content -agency

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM gets emotional while reminiscing about his close association with Ghulam Nabi Azad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke down several times in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while reminiscing about his close association with Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad whose term is coming to an end next week.The prime minister was particip...

Australia's Crown Resorts unfit for Sydney gambling licence - report

Australian casino giant Crown Resorts Ltd is unsuitable to hold a gambling licence for its flagship new Sydney resort unless it makes sweeping changes to its board and culture, according to a highly critical report by an industry regulator....

Police in Myanmar crack down on crowds defying protest ban

Police cracked down on crowds of demonstrators against Myanmars military takeover who took to the streets again on Tuesday in defiance of rules making the protests illegal.Water cannons were used in Mandalay, Myanmars second-biggest city, w...

France was right to decide against new national lockdown - health minister

Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the COVID-19 situation was currently stable in France and that the government was right to have decided against imposing a new national lockdown.Veran also told France Info radio that it is poss...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021