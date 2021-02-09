Left Menu

Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58

Late legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's son and actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday. He was 58 when he breathed his last.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 14:30 IST
Rajiv Kapoor passes away at 58
Late actor Rajiv Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Late legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's son and actor Rajiv Kapoor passed away on Tuesday. He was 58 when he breathed his last. The 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili' actor suffered a heart attack at his residence in Chembur following which he was rushed to Inlaks Hospital. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Veteran actor and the late star's sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor took to Instagram to confirm the demise of the actor. She posted a picture of the late actor and wrote, "RIP," along with it. Born on 25 August 1962, the actor made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum.'

He later went on to play lead roles in several other movies including the superhit 'Ram Teri Ganga Maili.' Some other films that Rajiv Kapoor worked in are 'Aasmaan,' 'Lover Boy,' 'Hum To Chale Pardes,' and 'Zabardast.' Rajiv has not only acted but he has also served as a director and a producer. He directed 'PremGranth' starring Rishi Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit-Nene in the lead roles which released in 1996. He has also produced 'Henna', 'PremGranth' and 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen'.

The actor was set to make a return to the big screen after 28 years with Ashutosh Gowariker's 'Toolsidas Junior'. The film was announced in December 2020 with actor Sanjay Dutt in the lead role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTES-Tennis-Quotes from day two of the Australian Open

Quotes from day two of the Australian Open tennis championships on Tuesday I have doubles. Im probably in good enough shape to play half court decently well. That being said, if its hot and humid, maybe not. Tennys Sandgrenon on his plans ...

German exports edge up on robust China trade, UK drags

German exports rose in December as solid trade with China and the United States helped Europes largest economy as it struggles to grow under the restrictions of a lockdown aimed at suppressing the COVID-19 case load. Seasonally adjusted exp...

'Happy Birthday to my whole world': Sara Ali Khan's adorable note to mom Amrita

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to her mother Amrita Singh and penned down a sweet note to mark the occasion. The Kedarnath star hopped on to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures with the Mard actor an...

Storm Reid comes aboard action thriller 'One Way'

Euphoria star Storm Reid will feature alongside Travis Fimmel, Colson Baker and Kevin Bacon in action thriller One Way.Andrew Baird of Zone 414 fame will direct the movie from a script by Ben Conway, reported Deadline.Besides Reid, actors C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021