Ashley Benson, G-Eazy call it quits after less than a year of dating

American actor Ashley Benson and rapper G-Eazy have called it quits after less than one year of dating.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:01 IST
Ashley Benson and G-Eazy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American actor Ashley Benson and rapper G-Eazy have called it quits after less than one year of dating. A source confirmed the news of their split to E! News. Their break up comes after fans noticed that Ashley had unfollowed G-Eazy on Instagram, sparking rumours of a split.

The duo first sparked romance rumours in May after the two were spotted sharing a kiss while their outing in Los Angeles. The pictures surfaced shortly after the publication confirmed in early May that Ashley had split from Cara Delevingne after two years of dating. Meanwhile, G-Eazy was previously linked to Halsey, who is now expecting her first child with boyfriend Alev Aydin, on and off until their 2018 breakup.

At the time, a source told E! News, "Ashley and G-Eazy aren't dating but are definitely hanging out and having fun right now. It's a good distraction for Ashley. They connected after working together recently, but have been friends for a while now and also have a few mutual friends." "They have bonded over that and really get along. They are both funny and love being chill while sitting at home and laughing for hours. It's definitely nothing serious but they are enjoying time together right now," the insider added.

However, as the months went by, the pair's relationship appeared to take a more serious turn. A source told E! News in October, "Many people in their friend group thought Ashley and G would be a short fling, but they are very serious about each other. They have been inseparable for months and are basically living together at this point." "They both make each other laugh all day long. G-Eazy thinks that Ashley brings him more down to earth and keeps him grounded. It's been very healthy so far and they are in a great place," the insider continued.

In December, G-Eazy (nee Gerald Earl Gillum), professed his love for Ashley in a birthday tribute. "Happy birthday beautiful [heart emoji], @ashleybenson I love you to the moon & back," G-Eazy wrote in his new post. (ANI)

