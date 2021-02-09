Want to do more films celebrating women, their lives and decisions: Vaani Kapoor

Left Menu

Actor Vaani Kapoor who has three releases lined up for this year, on Tuesday said that she wishes to work in more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions.

Actor Vaani Kapoor who has three releases lined up for this year, on Tuesday said that she wishes to work in more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions. "As a woman, I want to do more films that celebrate women, their lives, and decisions. I have been fortunate that in my short career span, I have got films like Shudh Desi Romance, Befikre, and WAR that have highlighted some brilliant aspects of being a woman," she said.

"They showed how women are free-spirited, ambitious, resilient, and strong. I have always wanted to do films that celebrate women as a symbol of independence, do films that bridge the gender perception about what a woman can or can't do," she added. She went on to state how she feels lucky to be a part of a generation that is forward-thinking and wants to see films on women.

"Luckily, today, we are part of a generation that's extremely forward-thinking and they want to see films where a woman is not treated as a flower vase," she said. "I am thankful to be working in an era where people want to see more from a woman than just look stunningly gorgeous on screen," she added.

Vaani Kapoor is set to have a super exciting year with three back to back releases 'Shamshera,' 'Bell Bottom,' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

