Left Menu

Alia Bhatt sums up holiday mood in new group selfie from Maldives trip

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently on a holiday with her friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, shared a group selfie on Tuesday from her vacation in the Maldives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 18:55 IST
Alia Bhatt sums up holiday mood in new group selfie from Maldives trip
Alia Bhatt with her friends in the Maldives (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who is currently on a holiday with her friends Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anushka Ranjan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, shared a group selfie on Tuesday from her vacation in the Maldives. The 'Raazi' actor took to Instagram and shared a group picture from her vacation in the Maldives. She summed up her holiday mood with the caption, "Heal, learn, grow, love."

In the picture, Alia can be seen looking pretty as ever in a pink bikini as she poses for a happy picture along with her besties Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Anushka Ranjan. The post from the 27-year-old actor received more than 9 lakh likes within a span of 3 hours.

Meanwhile, Alia's sister Shaheen also took to her social media handle to share yet another glimpse, where she can be seen living it up in the island nation with the 'Kalank' actor. She shared a happy picture with her sister as they pose together with the crystal blue waters of the Maldives in the backdrop. Ditching long quotes, Shaheen captioned the picture with emoticons to let the picture do all the talking. In the selfie, Alia can be seen donning a white shirt while flashing her adorable smile with her sister who happily captured the moment.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Ayan Mukherji's directorial 'Brahmastra', alongside her beau Ranbir Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Produced under Karan Johar's banner of Dharma Productions, the superhero movie will also feature Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. Apart from 'Brahmastra', Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Colombia to give temporary protective status to Venezuelan migrants

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's Baluni meets power minister to discuss rehabilitation in Uttarakhand

BJP MP Anil Baluni met Power and New Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh on Tuesday to discuss the damage caused by the flash floods in Uttarakhand following a possible glacier burst, and how the ministry can further help the affected peop...

After shocking documentary, Britney Spears receives support from Miley Cyrus, Kacey Musgraves

American singer and songwriter Britney Spears received support from fellow musicians Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves after the recently released FX documentary exposed the hardships, shes faced from tabloids amid her conservatorship battle....

Fear and love surround Escobar''s hippos thriving in Colombia

Tucked between mountain ranges, the sprawling palace of Pablo Escobar was home to kangaroos, giraffes, elephants and other exotic animals a private zoo of illegally imported animals that was the greatest ostentation of the feared drug king...

CIC refuses to disclose minutes of selection committee meetings to appoint Lokpal

The CIC has refused to allow disclosure of minutes of selection committee meetings to choose the chairperson and members of anti-graft body Lokpal.Over two years since an application seeking records pertaining to the selection of the countr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021