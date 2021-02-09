Left Menu

UK's Princess Eugenie has had baby son - Buckingham Palace

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 22:38 IST
Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, has given birth to a baby son, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," the palace said.

