Left Menu

Spain to reform free speech laws after rapper ordered jailed

Spain will ease its restrictions on free speech, the government said on Tuesday, in response to a nationwide furore over a rapper ordered jailed over a song and tweets. A change in the law would not by itself prevent the jailing of Pablo Hasel, who has been ordered to surrender by the end of this week to serve a nine-month prison sentence imposed in 2018 under a security law known in Spain as the "gag law".

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:29 IST
Spain to reform free speech laws after rapper ordered jailed

Spain will ease its restrictions on free speech, the government said on Tuesday, in response to a nationwide furore over a rapper ordered jailed over a song and tweets.

A change in the law would not by itself prevent the jailing of Pablo Hasel, who has been ordered to surrender by the end of this week to serve a nine-month prison sentence imposed in 2018 under a security law known in Spain as the "gag law". He has said he will not turn himself in. Hasel's lyrics and tweets, which included references to banned guerrilla groups, compared a court to Nazis and called former king Juan Carlos a mafia capo, were found under the 2015 law to have encouraged violence and insulted the monarchy.

More than 200 artists, including film director Pedro Almodovar, actor Javier Bardem and singer Joan Manuel Serrat, have signed a petition against Hasel's jailing, calling for the law to be changed. Hasel's supporters have demonstrated demanding he not be jailed. Government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero said that in response to the Hasel case, the government had "expressed its willingness to provide a much more secure framework for freedom of expression". The reform was in its early stages, she said.

In a statement, the leftist coalition government said the reform would introduce milder penalties rather than prison, and target only actions that "clearly involve the creation of a risk to public order or provoke some kind of violent conduct". Hasel, who is known for his radical leftist views and whose real name is Pablo Rivadulla, said in a tweet the government was doing nothing to prevent his imprisonment.

"With empty declarations like so many other false promises, they want to extinguish solidarity," he wrote. The 2015 law was enacted by a previous, rightwing government, which said it was needed to prevent the glorification of banned armed groups such as the Basque separatists ETA. It bans speech not only for glorifying violence, but also for insulting religions or the monarchy.

Opponents say it has been applied far too restrictively, imposing criminal penalties on legitimate criticism of the state. Amnesty International says around 70 people were convicted under the law in 2018 and 2019. Another rapper fled to Belgium in 2018 after being sentenced to 3-1/2 years in prison on charges including insulting the monarchy and praising terrorist groups.

The artists' petition likened Spain to countries such as Turkey or Morocco, where artists have been jailed. "The imprisonment of Pablo Hasel makes even more evident the Sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of all public figures who dare to publicly criticise the actions of any of the state institutions," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

UK tech entrepreneur Lynch starts fights against U.S. extradition

Now Just Say "Ok Google, Talk to Ludo Pro" to Get the Game Started

Pfizer vaccine can neutralise coronavirus variants first reported in UK, SA: Study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana parliament shuts down after COVID-19 outbreak

Ghanas parliament has suspended most of its activities for three weeks after at least 17 MPs and 151 staff members were infected with the coronavirus, the speaker said on Tuesday. President Nana Akufo-Addo warned last month that infection r...

Ireland to see gradual re-opening of economy in April-June - Deputy PM

Ireland is likely to gradually emerge from its strict COVID-19 lockdown between April and June with outdoor dining and domestic tourism likely to be possible during the summer, deputy prime minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday. I think wha...

U.S. deeply concerned about absence of election implementation agreement in Somalia -State Dept

The United States is deeply concerned about the absence of an election implementation agreement in Somalia and views immediate elections as critical to the countrys future, the State Department spokesman said on Tuesday.We call on Somalias ...

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with the chief executives of JPMorgan Chase, Walmart, Gap Inc, and Lowes Companies on Tuesday as part of his efforts to boost an economy still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic. Biden and the executive...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021