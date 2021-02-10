Left Menu

Sandra Bullock joins Brad Pitt-starrer 'Bullet Train'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-02-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 11:17 IST
Sandra Bullock joins Brad Pitt-starrer 'Bullet Train'

Hollywood star Sandra Bullock is the latest addition to the cast of action-thriller ''Bullet Train'', led by Oscar winner Brad Pitt.

The Sony Pictures film, based on Isaka Kotar's Japanese novel ''Maria Beetle'', will be directed by David Leitch, reported Deadline.

Sandra, the star of movies such as ''Speed'', ''The Blind Side'' and ''Gravity'', joins the cast which also includes Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon, Logan Lerman, Masi Oka and Andrew Koji.

Plot details are vague, and it is unknown who Bullock will be playing.

Zak Olkewicz has penned the script.

Leitch and Kelly McCormick are attached to produce the film through 87North, along with Antoine Fuqua.

Bullock, who last featured in Netflix hit ''Bird Box'', will next be seen in an untitled drama from the streamer that has Nora Fingscheidt directing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Berger Paints Q3 net jumps 51.2 pc to Rs 275 cr

Berger Paints on Tuesday reported a 51.2 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore for the third quarter ended December 2020.It had posted a net profit of Rs 181.9 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago.Revenue from...

The Research and Scholastic Development Team (RSDT) of SIBM Pune organized its annual flagship event 'Budget Symposium'

Pune Maharashtra India, February 10 ANISRV Media The Research and Scholastic Development Team RSDT of Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Pune SIBM Pune organized its annual flagship event Budget Symposium online on the 7th of Febru...

Egypt's headline inflation eases to 4.3% in January

Egypts annual urban consumer price inflation eased to 4.3 in January from 5.4 in December, the official statistics agency CAPMAS said on Wednesday.Month-on-month, the headline indicator fell 0.4, the same pace of deflation as in December, t...

SC orders status quo on dismantling of decommissioned aircraft carrier 'Viraat'

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered status quo on the dismantling of Indias decommissioned aircraft carrier Viraat which was in service with the Indian Navy for nearly three decades.A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde issued notice to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021