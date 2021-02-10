Veteran singer M S Naseem dies

Veteran Malayalam singerM S Naseem passed away at a private hospital here on Wednesdayafter prolonged illness.

Once a permanent presence in Doordarshan, Akashvani andother stage programmes, Naseem, used to enthral theaudiencewith his rendition of melodies of Mohammed Rafi and Baburaj.

He has sung in two films, besides rendering his voice forplays of many troupes.

In 1992, 1993, 1995 and 1997, he won the best mini screensinger award besidesthe Kerala Sangeeta Natak Akademi awardfor the best singer.

Naseem had suffered a stroke 16 years ago and was undertreatment.

He is survived by wife and two daughters.

Condoling his death, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan saidNaseem gained popularity through ganamelas which endeared himto people.

He had also organised stage and television shows anddirected various documentaries.

