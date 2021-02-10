Ray Romano to star with Laurie Metcalf in his directorial

Actor-comedian Ray Romano is set to direct and star in an untitled dramedy movie.

According to Deadline, the 63-year-old actor will star opposite Laurie Metcalf, best known for featuring in ''Roseanne'' and its spin-off ''The Conners''.

Romano, who most recently starred in Martin Scorsese's ''The Irishman'', co-wrote the script with Scrubs writer and producer Mark Stegemann. The story follows Leo (Romano) and Angela (Metcalf) Russo who live a simple, blue-collar life in Queens, surrounded by the big personalities of their overbearing Italian-American family.

When their lanky soft-spoken son ‘Sticks’ finds success on his high school basketball team and a chance at a life beyond what tradition expects, Leo tears the family apart trying to make it happen, read the official plotline.

Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa of Bonafide Productions are producing the movie, which will start filming in April in New York City.

