Left Menu

Ray Romano to star with Laurie Metcalf in his directorial

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:15 IST
Ray Romano to star with Laurie Metcalf in his directorial

Actor-comedian Ray Romano is set to direct and star in an untitled dramedy movie.

According to Deadline, the 63-year-old actor will star opposite Laurie Metcalf, best known for featuring in ''Roseanne'' and its spin-off ''The Conners''.

Romano, who most recently starred in Martin Scorsese's ''The Irishman'', co-wrote the script with Scrubs writer and producer Mark Stegemann. The story follows Leo (Romano) and Angela (Metcalf) Russo who live a simple, blue-collar life in Queens, surrounded by the big personalities of their overbearing Italian-American family.

When their lanky soft-spoken son ‘Sticks’ finds success on his high school basketball team and a chance at a life beyond what tradition expects, Leo tears the family apart trying to make it happen, read the official plotline.

Albert Berger & Ron Yerxa of Bonafide Productions are producing the movie, which will start filming in April in New York City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gauri Khan terms son AbRam 'Mike Tyson' in adorable post

Gauri Khan on Wednesday treated fans to a super adorable picture of her and megastar Shah Rukh Khans son AbRam Khan, calling the little one her Mike Tyson. Gauri took to Instagram to share the sweet picture of the 7-year-old munchkin. The p...

Centre, states owe Air India Rs 498 crore: Puri

The Centre and states owe Air India Rs 498.17 crore as on December 31, 2020 for VVIP travel, evacuation operations, travel of foreign dignitaries among other services, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Wednesday.The government...

Russia vaccinates 2.2 mln people with Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, Ifax reports

Russia has vaccinated 2.2 million people against COVID-19 with its Sputnik V vaccine, of which more than 1.7 million people received both doses, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the shots developers. Scientists gave Ru...

'Digital stalker' arrested in Faridabad for threatening over 50 women with morphed photos

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing around 50 women by threatening them with morphed photos of themselves.According to the police, the accused, Rahim Khan, is a digital stalker and wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021