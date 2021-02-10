Left Menu

Danny Trejo to release memoir in July

10-02-2021
Actor Danny Trejo, known for action films like ''Machete'' and ''Once Upon a Time in Mexico'', is set to release his memoir that he says gave him an opportunity to be ''fearlessly honest'' about his experiences in prison and Hollywood.

Titled ''Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood', the book will be published by Atria Books, an imprint of Simon and Schuster. It will hit the bookshelves on July 6.

The actor, who has over 300 credits to his name including ''Spy Kids'' and ''Desperado'', said the memoir is an amalgamation of how all these circumstances shaped him as a person.

''At seventy-six, this memoir was an opportunity for me to be fearlessly honest for the first time about the terrifying brutality of my experiences in the hardest prisons in the world, the family secrets that tore lives apart, my personal bottom while I was in the hole in Soledad facing a possible death penalty charge, the role God played in turning my life around, my acting career that started at the age of forty by simply showing up to a set to help another addict in need, and how all of it shaped the person I am,'' Trejo told Entertainment Weekly in a statement.

He has co-written the book with his best friend of 20 years, actor Donal Logue, known for ''Gotham'' and ''Sons of Anarchy''. Trejo made his acting career in the role of a boxer in the 1985 indie ''Runaway Train''. Before entering Hollywood, Trejo had lived from prison to prison, having been on a drug-fuelled rollercoaster that can be traced all the way back to when he was a 12-year-old growing up in Los Angeles.

Also a restaurateur, he owns Trejo's Tacos and Trejo's Coffee & Donuts, among other food ventures. Trejo currently stars in the Starz series ''American Gods'' and will next be seen in the cartel thriller feature ''American Sicario''.

