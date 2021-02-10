ASI unearths Jain temple in Hassan district

Left Menu

PTI | Belur | Updated: 10-02-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 14:31 IST
The Archaeological Survey ofIndia (ASI) has unearthed an ancient temple of Hoysala era inin Hassan district recently, an ASI official said onWednesday.

Presumably a Jain temple, the ancient structure with agrand platform carrying intricate carvings unique to theHoysala era, was found at Shantinatha Basadi near Halebidu inBelur taluk, the officer added.

The discovery is significant because it shows that theHoysala rulers had patronised Jainism as well.

The excavation was carried out on January 20 by a teamled by Dr G Maheshwari, Regional Director of ASI (SouthernRegion).

''It was a mound measuring 30 metres by 20 metres. We havedug out the plinth of the temple and discovered many artifactsand sculptures from the site. It seems to be a Jain temple,''Shivkant Bajpai, the Superintending Archaeologist of ASI,Bengaluru Circle told PTI.

According to him, it could just be a beginning and theremight exist some bigger temples nearby.

The ASI had been receiving reports of artifacts foundaround Halebidu, which already has a magnificent temple fromthe Hoysala period.

Among the artifacts discovered were the sculptures of aJain Upasaka measuring two feet in height.

Hoysala dynasty, which ruled parts of the state from 12thto 14 th century, had patronised all sects of the prevailingtime.

The Hoysala rulers built the Chennakeshava temple forVaishnavites in Belur and Kedareshwara (Shiva) temple forShivaites at Halebidu.

