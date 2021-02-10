Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:59 IST
Mohanlal's daughter turns author

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal daughter Vismaya Mohanlal will soon make her debut as an author with her upcoming poetry book, ''Grains of Stardust''.

The book, published by Penguin Random House India, will hit the stands on Valentine's Day -- February 14. It is a collection of her painting and poetry, encompassing ideas of love, art and creativity.

'''Grains of Stardust' came together unexpectedly. I didn't sit down with the intention to write a poetry book. As you'll see when you read them, they are very simply written. They are poems that I sometimes typed out on my phone waiting for the subway or while I was listening to a beat that I liked, or words that came to me when I was looking at a painting or at nature,'' Vismaya, an artist whose interests lie in the realms of fine art, poetry and performance, told PTI.

''I wrote a lot of them when I was younger and it was only when I looked through some old sketchbooks that I got the idea from my brother to put some of them together and make a little artsy book,'' she added.

The book's foreword is written by her actor father Mohanlal.

''Offering a unique expression of thought reflecting feeling more than meaning, 'Grains of Stardust' is a synesthetic stream of consciousness that does not distinguish between journey and destination, but meanders unchecked upon the river of human emotion,'' writes the 60-year-old actor.

