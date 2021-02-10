Left Menu

LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on lingerie, cosmetics

LVMH and the R&B singer launched the Fenty fashion brand in 2019, a rare move by the French group as it set a label up from scratch to tap soaring demand for luxury celebrity collaborations. Fenty - after the "Umbrella" hitmaker’s full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty - was meant to build on the singer's joint cosmetics venture with LVMH, with a full range of clothing, shoes and accessories.

Reuters | Updated: 10-02-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 18:51 IST
LVMH, Rihanna to pause Fenty fashion venture, focus on lingerie, cosmetics

Louis Vuitton owner LVMH and music star Rihanna have agreed to close her fashion line Fenty less than two years after its launch, the French luxury goods giant said on Wednesday.

LVMH said in a statement that Fenty's ready to wear activity, based in Europe, would be "put on hold" pending better conditions. It said that LVMH-backed investment fund L Catterton had taken a stake into Savage X Fenty, Rihanna's lingerie line.

"LVMH and Rihanna reaffirm their ambition to concentrate on the growth and the long-term development of Fenty ecosystem focusing on cosmetics, skincare and lingerie," it added. LVMH and the R&B singer launched the Fenty fashion brand in 2019, a rare move by the French group as it set a label up from scratch to tap soaring demand for luxury celebrity collaborations.

Fenty - after the "Umbrella" hitmaker’s full name, Robyn Rihanna Fenty - was meant to build on the singer's joint cosmetics venture with LVMH, with a full range of clothing, shoes and accessories. It was the first label the acquisitive group - also home to storied couture houses such as Christian Dior and Givenchy - had fully created since Christian Lacroix’s eponymous brand launched in 1987. It eventually sold that on in 2005 after it struggled to ever turn a profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 163 title revealed, preview shows Yami preparing to fight Dante

My Hero Academia Chapter 301’s preview revealed, what new can happen next

Biden to discuss relief package with business leaders at White House

Biden to discuss relief package with CEOs at Walmart, JPMorgan, others

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Set up empowered committee to discuss land reforms, acquisition: Par Panel

A parliamentary panel has recommended to set up an empowered committee of state and central ministers to discuss issues related to land acquisition and build a consensus on land reforms in consultation with stakeholders.The report of the De...

Argentine farmers threaten protests if grains export taxes rise

Argentine farmers will hold protests if the government increases export taxes in a bid to control domestic food prices, the countrys CRA rural association said on Wednesday ahead of an afternoon meeting with President Alberto Fernandez.Ther...

Two held for cheating sellers of goods on online marketplace

Two persons have been arrested byThane police in Maharashtra for allegedly cheating peopleunder the pretext of buying their goods put up for sale on anonline marketplace, an official said on Wednesday.He said the accused duo used to issue c...

Maha: NCB nabs man with mephedrone in Thane district

The Narcotics Control BureauNCB arrested a man for alleged possession of 412 gm ofmephedrone MD during a raid in Kalyan taluka ofMaharashtras Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.Acting on a tip-off, the NCBs zonal unit intercepted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021