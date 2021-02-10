Prashant Shashikant Patil's 3D drawings to be exhibited in Kolkata

Young Maharashtra-based artistPrashant Shashikant Patil's artworks will be exhibited in theCIMA gallery in Kolkata from February 12 to March 13.

Shadows created are an integral part of the artworksof Patil, which can be best described as ''sculptural drawinginstallations'', the Centre of International Modern Art (CIMA)said in a statement.

''Patil uses an innovative medium to create his 3Ddrawings - the hot glue gun. The glue gun drawings produced asmooth, raised surface which could be seen not only visuallybut it is also tactual,'' the statement said.

In many of his works, the winner of the CIMA award of2019 combines the glue with natural dyes or mud collected fromvillages.

''Even the dust collected over time in his sculpturaldrawings became a medium and part of the artwork,'' thestatement said.

The month-long exhibition will be the first solo ofPatil who did his Master of Fine Arts from Visva-Bharatiuniversity, it said.

