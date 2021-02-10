Curtains go up for the 25th edition of IFFK

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10 (PTI): Curtains went up onthe 25th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala(IFFK) here on Wednesday with 80 films from over 30 countrieslined up for screening, amid precautionary measures forCOVID-19.

In his inaugural address, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayansaid an uncompromising political stance was what defined thefestival in the global cultural map, noting that theinternational competition category offers entry to movies onlyfrom the third world countries.

This, in itself, was a stand against the culturalimperialism of American and European nations. It has alwaysexisted for the oppressed, the marginalised and theostracised, proof of which is the prioritised selection ofAfrican, Asian, and Latin American movies, he said.

Such a strong political stance was what differentiatesIFFK from the other film festivals that focus more on theentertainment and amusement values of cinema and completelyignores their political vision, Vijayan said.

Veteran French film makerJean-Luc Godard has beenselected for the Lifetime Achievement award for hiscontributions to the new wave film movement.In his absence,renowned director Adoor Gopalakrishnan received the award onhis behalf.

A major figure in the French New Wave film movement, hisfilms echo his stance,the chief minister said.

At the inaugural function, as many as 25 lamps were litsymbolising the 25 years of the festival.

Culture Affairs Minister A K Balan, presided over thefunction, in which Kerala Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnanwas the chief guest.

The function was followed by the screening of the openingmovie of the festival, Quo Vadis, Aida?, directed by JasmilaZbanic.

The film depicts the aftermath of the Bosnian genocidethrough a new perspective, revealing the origins ofinternational conflict and the futility of war.

The festival also paid homage to renowned filmmakers whohave left an indelible mark in the world of cinema.

The film Agraharathil Kazhuthai which has the magicaltouch of celluloid wizard late K Ramachandra Babu wasscreened.

The iconic lensman, K Ramachandra Babu, had worked formany malayalam classics such as National Award winningNirmalyam, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Yavanika andPadayottam.

The festival will also pay homage to other departedpersonalities, including Fernando Ezequei Solanas, Kim Ki Duk,Bhanu Athaiya, Sachy, Anil Nedumangad, Irfan Khan, RishiKapoor, Shanavas Naranippuzha, and Soumitra Chatterjee.

For the first time in the history of the festival, thevenues have been divided into four different regions of thestate -- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thalassery andPalakkad this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prominent guests from across the world will join thefestival online and the five-day first phase of the festivalwill conclude on February 14.

All delegates and officials taking part in the festivalhave to undergo free antigen tests organised by thechalachitra academy, in association with the state HealthDepartment and only those who test negative are allowed entryto participate in the festival.

At least 80 films from over 30 countries will bescreened this year.

Of the 14 films in the International competition, LijoJose Pellissery's 'Churuli', which is a world premiere, andJayaraj's Hasyam, will feature from Malayalam.

