Left Menu

Oscars ceremony in April to be live, in person and from many locations

The delayed Golden Globes ceremony for film and television on Feb. 28 will take part in both Los Angeles and New York with nominees taking part from locations around the world, organizers said last week. Nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be announced on March 15.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 01:50 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 01:45 IST
Oscars ceremony in April to be live, in person and from many locations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Academy Awards, or Oscars, ceremony in April will be an in-person event that will air live from multiple locations, organizers said on Wednesday. A spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement that despite the coronavirus pandemic that has caused havoc in the entertainment industry, the group was "determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate."

"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see, while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations, including the landmark Dolby Theatre." The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood has been the venue for the Oscars show for a number of years. Normally, hundreds of the world's top movie stars would gather in the 3,400-seat theater for a live show preceded by a red carpet packed with photographers and camera crews.

Wednesday's statement said more details would be forthcoming. No host has been announced. California on Tuesday surpassed New York as the U.S. state with the most coronavirus deaths and the Los Angeles area has been particularly badly hit.

The Academy re-scheduled the 2021 Oscar ceremony, the highest awards in the movie industry from Feb. 28 to April 25 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Other awards shows in recent months have replaced the usual gatherings at gala dinners and on stage with pre-recorded appearances or virtual events.

The Grammy Awards in January postponed its ceremony to March just three weeks before the scheduled date after talks with health experts and musicians. The delayed Golden Globes ceremony for film and television on Feb. 28 will take part in both Los Angeles and New York with nominees taking part from locations around the world, organizers said last week.

Nominations for the 2021 Oscars will be announced on March 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Colombia launches agency to sell, rent former fighters' homes

Colombia launched a real estate agency on Wednesday to rent and sell properties handed over by former far-right paramilitaries and leftist guerrillas as a way of funding reparations for victims of the countys internal armed conflict.Real Es...

Biden announces new sanctions against Myanmar generals after coup

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he had approved an executive order paving the way for new U.S. sanctions on Myanmar generals after the military detained elected leaders and seized power on Feb. 1. Biden said the executive order would ...

Modi assures Canada that India will strive to meet its vaccine needs

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday he had assured Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau that India would do its best to supply Canada with vaccines to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, potentially easing shortages faced in the c...

Honduras asks WHO for priority COVID-19 vaccines after storm devastation

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez on Wednesday asked the World Health Organization WHO to make the Central American nation a priority in deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines, citing the devastating effects of two hurricanes.Honduras, whi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021