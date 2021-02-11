Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 02:27 IST
People News Roundup: Prince Charles and wife Camilla have first COVID shots; Princess Eugenie has had baby son: Buckingham Palace and more
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Britain's Prince Charles and wife Camilla have first COVID shots

Britain's heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles and his wife Camilla have had their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, his office Clarence House said on Wednesday. Charles, 72, joins his mother Queen Elizabeth, 94, and her 99-year-old husband Prince Philip, who had the shots in January, in having a first dose of the vaccines which are currently being rolled out to millions across Britain.

UK's Princess Eugenie has had baby son: Buckingham Palace

Britain's Princess Eugenie, granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, has given birth to her first child, a baby son, with husband Jack Brooksbank, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. Eugenie, the 10th in line to the British throne and younger daughter of the queen's third child Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, and her son are both doing well, the palace said

. Actor Chopra Jonas dissects her life in memoir "Unfinished"

Actor and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas says spending six months at home during the pandemic gave her time to "dissect" her life. The former Miss World, Hollywood and Bollywood star wrote memoir "Unfinished", choosing a title she says reflects what she still wants to do with her career. The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies at age 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of legendary Motown group The Supremes, died on Monday at the age of 76, her publicist said. Wilson died suddenly at her home in Henderson, Nevada, according to her publicist. No cause of death was released.

Rocker Bruce Springsteen faces DWI charge after 2020 arrest in New Jersey

Rock music legend Bruce Springsteen was arrested nearly three months ago at a national park in New Jersey on charges that included reckless driving and driving while intoxicated, a park spokeswoman said on Wednesday. "The Boss," whose career of more than 50 years has often highlighted his home state of New Jersey and its shore scene, received the citations on Nov. 14 at Sandy Hook, a strip of beach that extends into the Atlantic just south of New York City, the spokeswoman said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

