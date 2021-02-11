Vijay Deverakonda-starrer 'Liger' to hit theatres in September

Director Puri Jagannadh's pan-India feature ''Liger'', starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday, will be released theatrically in the country on September 9. The announcement was made by filmmaker Karan Johar, who is presenting the film via his Dharma Productions along with Apoorva Mehta.

Johar took to Twitter and shared a new poster of the film, which features the ''Arjun Reddy'' star as a boxer.

''All set to pack a punch around the globe! #Liger is releasing in theatres on 9th September worldwide in five languages - Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam. #Liger9thSept #SaalaCrossbreed,'' Johar tweeted.

The project marks the first collaboration between Deverakonda and Jagannadh, who is best known for films such as Mahesh Babu-starrer ''Pokkiri'' and ''Bbudadh... Hoga Terra Baap'', starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

''Liger'' is Dharma Productions first pan-India project post the release of ''Baahubali'' franchise.

