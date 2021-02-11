Left Menu

Lucasfilm drops Gina Carano from 'The Mandalorian' over controversial posts

Actor Gina Carano has been fired from smash hit series The Mandalorian by Lucasfilm over her controversial post on social media.Carano, who essayed the role of bounty hunter Cara Dune in the first two seasons of Disney Plus The Mandalorian, recently made a series of remarks on Instagram.One of the posts that were shared by the actor compared the current political climate in the US to Nazi Germany.Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours...

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-02-2021 10:17 IST
Actor Gina Carano has been fired from smash hit series ''The Mandalorian'' by Lucasfilm over her controversial post on social media.

Carano, who essayed the role of bounty hunter Cara Dune in the first two seasons of Disney Plus' ''The Mandalorian'', recently made a series of remarks on Instagram.

One of the posts that were shared by the actor compared the current political climate in the US to Nazi Germany.

''Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbours... even by children.

''Because history is edited, most people today don’t realise that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbours hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,'' she had posted. Many users flagged the 38-year-old actor's posts as offensive and soon the hashtag #FireGinaCarano started trending on Twitter with people tagging ''The Mandalorian'' creator Jon Favreau and Lucasfilm in their tweets. In a statement, Disney-owned Lucasfilm announced that Carano was no longer a part of the show.

''Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future. Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable,'' the studio said in a brief statement to Deadline.

This is not the first time that Carano has courted controversy over social media activities. In November 2020, she issued contentious tweets, including one in which she mocked mask-wearing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

She also made fun of people including their preferred pronouns on social media by adding ''beep/bop/boop'' to her Twitter bio, which many fans called out as transphobic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

