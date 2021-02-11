John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor-starrer 'Ek Villain Returns' locks Feb 2022 release date

Left Menu

Director Mohit Suris upcoming sequel to his 2014 hit Ek Villain is set to release theatrically on February 11, 2022.Titled Ek Villain Returns, the action-thriller features actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Ek Villain Returns is the first collaboration between Abraham and Suri, who last directed the thriller Malang.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 12:17 IST
Director Mohit Suri's upcoming sequel to his 2014 hit ''Ek Villain'' is set to release theatrically on February 11, 2022.

Titled ''Ek Villain Returns'', the action-thriller features actors John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. Abraham took to Twitter and shared the first look from the film. ''Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai! #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022,'' the actor said. ''Ek Villain Returns'' is the first collaboration between Abraham and Suri, who last directed the thriller ''Malang''. The film reunites Kapoor with Suri, after the duo's 2017 drama ''Half Girlfriend''.

'''Ek Villain' was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride,'' the filmmaker said in a statement.

''Ek Villain'', featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh, was revenge drama about a criminal whose wife is murdered by a sadistic serial killer.

The sequel is backed by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

