My Hero Academia Season 5 premieres in March 2021, focuses on new gang from Izuku to Ochaco

The anime enthusiasts in Japan and across the world are quite excited after learning that My Hero Academia Season 5 is already confirmed. The announcement of fifth season was done during HeroFes event in 2020. Read more to get more updates on the imminent fifth season.

The confirmation of My Hero Academia Season 5 was disclosed by Weekly Shōnen Jump on April 2 last year. The fifth season is likely to portray a severe fight between two hero classes at U.A. The previous season completed with a battle of epic proportions between Endeavor, the newly-established Number 1 hero, and an extremely strong Nomu named Hood.

If sources are to be believed, My Hero Academia Season 5 is expected to portray a joint training arc and watch the backstory of Tomura, who is the main antagonist in the series. Izuku's struggle against evil is likely to be under focus.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is likely to show what can happen to All Might who is already suffering from an ailment. The fifth season needs to follow up on that massive One For All cliffhanger, ComicBook noted.

The making of My Hero Academia Season 5 was badly affected in 2020 in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. However, as the situation is currently changing gradually, fans can expect development on its making.

A poster was released during the last phase of 2020, which featured costume update for Class 1-A. It also displayed the surprise return of Shinso Hitoshi, a student that was last relevant during the Sports Festival in Season 2.

Last month, Twitter user Atsushi hinted on Twitter something interesting related to My Hero Academia Season 5. His new visual on Twitter showed the whole new gang from Izuku to Ochaco. The heroes are geared up in new costumes with Izuku taking center stage.

My Hero Academia Season 5 is scheduled to be released on March 27, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese anime.

