Left Menu

'Will you be my quarantine?' - Valentine's Day cards in a pandemic

With gags about face masks, temperature checks and social distancing, pandemic-inspired cards feature among the traditional romantic offerings this year as couples in Britain prepare for Valentine's Day under lockdown. Designs on greeting card company sites like Thortful and Moonpig include depictions of a socially distanced couple in hazmat suits, a mask-wearing heart or a couple long-used to lockdown at home.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-02-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 18:31 IST
'Will you be my quarantine?' - Valentine's Day cards in a pandemic

Fancy an "isodate" this Valentine's Day? Or how about "a socially distanced sanitised face covered kiss"? With gags about face masks, temperature checks and social distancing, pandemic-inspired cards feature among the traditional romantic offerings this year as couples in Britain prepare for Valentine's Day under lockdown.

Designs on greeting card company sites like Thortful and Moonpig include depictions of a socially distanced couple in hazmat suits, a mask-wearing heart or a couple long-used to lockdown at home. One card asks: "Will you be my quarantine?" Panda & The Prince designer Amanda Hallam played on temperature checks for one of her cards on Thortful, drawing a heart-emblazoned digital thermometer accompanied by the words "I'm so hot for you right now! Isodate?".

"If a card can raise a smile and give people a laugh in slightly challenging times, I think that would be perfect," the Nottingham-based designer said. With limited socialising for most of 2020, people have increasingly turned to cards to stay in touch with friends and family. Hallam said she had seen a 200% increase in demand for her cards last year.

At Moonpig, COVID-19 stay home-themed cards represent 5% of overall sales, according to the company. "Some of these cards have shot straight into our best selling designs this year," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

Avatar 2 updates: Jon Landau releases interesting snap, Kate Winslet extols James Cameron

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: Photographer gets lifer for spying at ITR Chandipur

An Odisha court onThursday sentenced a photographer to lifetime imprisonment forspying at the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Balasoredistrict.Additional District Court 1 Judge Girija PrasadMohapatra held Iswar Chandra Behera, a photo...

Goa records 45 fresh COVID-19 cases; 64 recoveries

With the addition of 45 new casesof coronavirus, the count of infections in Goa reached 54,113on Thursday, an official from the state health departmentsaid.As many as 64 patients were discharged from varioustreatment facilities, while no fr...

Persuade consumers pay bills as UP power corp losses mount to Rs 90,000 cr: Minister to officials

With the UP power corporation running into losses to the tune of a whopping Rs 90,000 crore, state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma on Thursday asked officials to persuade consumers to pay their pending bills.Alarmed over the mounting losses,...

Sports Ministry wants to start vaccination for Oly-bound athletes from March end

The COVID-19 vaccination for Indias Tokyo Olympic-bound athletes is likely to start from the end of March after the sports ministry formally requested the health ministry to enlist the qualifying sportspersons and their coaches in the prior...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021