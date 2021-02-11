Left Menu

Awkwafina, Priyanka Chopra, others to participate in Academy's 2nd Annual Global Movie Day

The Academy's second annual Global Movie Day is just around the corner with several A-listers prepping to share behind-the-scenes information about their favourite classic films.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-02-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 21:52 IST
Priyanka Chopra and Awkwafina. Image Credit: ANI

The Academy's second annual Global Movie Day is just around the corner with several A-listers prepping to share behind-the-scenes information about their favourite classic films. As per People magazine, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently revealed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anthony Mackie, and Awkwafina will participate in this year's Global Movie Day and offer exclusive content on the Academy's social media channels on Saturday.

Other stars participating in the upcoming event include Yalitza Aparicio, Eugenio Derbez, Jay Ellis, Ken Jeong, Sanaa Lathan, Eva Longoria, Marlee Matlin, Park So Dam, Rita Wilson, and Cathy Yan as well as producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher, and Steven Soderbergh. The Academy will also offer exclusive archived content from Kathy Bates, Bong Joon Ho, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Rian Johnson, and Taika Waititi that will be shared online throughout the day.

Global Movie Day was created by the Academy as a day for movie fans to celebrate their favourite films and engage with members of the Academy on social media. On Wednesday, the Academy announced the Oscars would be carried from multiple locations on April 25, this year.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," a spokesperson for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said in a statement. The Oscars have traditionally taken place at the Dolby Theatre, which has previously seated up to 3,400 people before the coronavirus pandemic. In June, the Academy pushed back the date of the award show by two months from its original air date of February 28 to April 25 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

