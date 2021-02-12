Left Menu

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to conclude with season eight

Actor Adam Samberg stars as Jake Peralta alongside Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords and Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle.Sharing a statement on the shows official Twitter handle, Goor reminisced about pitching the show with co-creator Mike Schur and his time on the series.Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-02-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2021 13:06 IST
'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' to conclude with season eight

Popular sitcom ''Brooklyn Nine-Nine'' will end its run on NBC with upcoming eighth season, the network has announced.

The show, produced by Universal Television, originally ran for five seasons on Fox before it was cancelled but NBC picked up the show for a sixth season that aired in 2019. Ahead of the show's season seven premiere in 2020, it was renewed for the eighth season but the production was affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Season eight, which will debut during the 2021-22 broadcast season, will consist of 10 episodes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the cop comedy is set in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn.

It follows a team of detectives, headed by the overly serious, newly appointed Captain Raymond Holt, played by Andre Braugher. Actor Adam Samberg stars as Jake Peralta alongside Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords and Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle.

Sharing a statement on the show's official Twitter handle, Goor reminisced about pitching the show with co-creator Mike Schur and his time on the series.

''Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honour the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long,'' he said.

Fumero shared the post, saying that being a part of the show was one of the ''greatest joys'' of her life. ''I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot!'' she added.

''Brooklynn Nine-Nine'' is produced by Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, Fremulon, Dr Goor Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot to have more sense of humor including several monsters

Fredy Hirsch: Doodle on athlete popular for helping Jewish children at concentration camp

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will draw inspirations from Warriors of the Storm, The Flame Bearer

Betting on Biden? Reddit fuels fresh surge in cannabis stocks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Democrats pushing Biden's COVID-19 bill through House panels

Democrats pushed half of President Joe Bidens USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan through a House committee Thursday, advancing USD 1,400 payments for millions of Americans and other initiatives that Republicans call too costly, economica...

Petronet Dec qtr net up 30 pc on demand resurgence

Petronet LNG Ltd, Indias largest gas importer, on Friday reported a 30 per cent rise in its December quarter net profit as demand reached pre-COVID levels.The companys net profit in October-December 2020, stood at Rs 878.47 crore, or Rs 5.8...

UK records coldest February night since 1955

The United Kingdom on Thursday recorded its coldest February night across the country since February 1955, reported the UK Met office. Informing about the harsh weather, the UK Met office tweeted, We can now confirm that last night was the ...

Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12

Schools in West Bengal reopenedon Friday after a gap of 11 months for classes 9-12, withstrict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol.The educational institutions were shut in March lastyear in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.The administrati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021