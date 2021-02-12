Boruto Chapter 55: Boruto, Momoshiki’s symbiotic relationship, danger waits for ninjas

The spoilers for Boruto Chapter 55 will come out soon. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations manga enthusiasts are waiting for the spoilers for a long time. Let's have a look at what you can have in the imminent chapter.

According to spoiler predictions related to Boruto Chapter 55, the threat of Momoshiki will not be over. The plot of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations earlier made it clear that Boruto is nowhere strong as Naruto and he can't even hold the chakra sword for much longer.

Boruto Chapter 55 may show Boruto's deal with Momoshiki while sharing one body. According to BlockToro, it is possible that Boruto actually tames Momoshiki or the latter couldn't overpower the former, similar to Venom and Eddie Brock.

The imminent Boruto Chapter 55 is likely to show Momoshiki and Boruto share a symbiotic relationship where they work together to fight enemies and enhances each other's strengths and powers, BlockToro noted.

The preview of Boruto Chapter 55 cites "The boys who met by fate grasped the 'future'. Stakes are high following the fierce battle of resolution." The spoilers from V Jump preview hint that some new danger awaits the ninjas when they return to their village. The word 'karma' is mentioned multiples times and the manga lovers are expecting something bad in the next chapter.

A promotional card was recently released by V-Jump magazine, and its preview reveals in this way: What did Boruto and Kawaki see after their fierce battle with Isshiki? A super Japanese ninja star with Karma- Uzumaki Boruto! At the mercy of karma, Boruto & Kawaki's fate enters a new chapter. What awaits them when they return to their village?

On the other hand, Boruto Chapter 55 can show Amado and Code working together to devastate Konoha village. Its preview earlier teased Code having access to the ten tails and his latest position would be updated soon.

Boruto Chapter 55 is likely to be released on February 20, 2021. The raw scans will be leaked online around two to three days before the original release. You can read it on VIZ media, MangaPlus and Shonen Jump official websites and platforms. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the imminent chapter.

Appendix Card Preview text for next months VJump magazine release. Chapter 55 release date: February 20th 2021 pic.twitter.com/ayJRyxWhEA — Abdul Zoldyck (@Abdul_S17) January 19, 2021

